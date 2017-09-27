Natalie Morales hits back at photographer who took invasive photos Natalie Morales has fought back at a photographer who took invasive photos of her at a red carpet premiere

Actress Natalie Morales has hit back at a photographer who attempted to take invasive photos of her at the premiere of Battle of the Sexes. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to acknowledge the images while condemning the photographer who took them, telling them that they have a "disgusting, horrifying job".

Natalie hit back at a photographer at the premiere

Natalie, who plays Rosie Casals in the film, wrote: "So someone sent me photos of me having what they called a 'wardrobe malfunction' at last weekend's premiere of Battle of the Sexes which was one of the happiest moments of my life thus far. These are pictures they PURPOSELY took up my skirt... These are photographers who go to red carpets to take photos of women to what, embarrass them? Because they have bodies under clothes?"

Before this gets watered down or the word "vagina" gets censored out, here's my statement on this "wardrobe malfunction" b.s. pic.twitter.com/nE6CNAsovB — Natalie Morales (@nataliemorales) September 27, 2017

She continued: "I'm there to promote my movie, you're there to take pics you can sell. Pics I'm POSING for, that I've agreed to. Pictures of my face and body, covered in whatever way I see fit. I didn't pose for you to angle your camera up my skirt… Also, JOKES ON YOU, I was wearing skin coloured underwear so you can't actually see my bits. But if you could? I wouldn't be embarrased but YOU should be. What a disgusting, horrifying job you have."

Natalie also posted a statement about the incident, and her fans were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "So sick & wrong & I'm yet again inspired by your direct & powerful response," while The Office star Jenna Fischer added: "I'm sorry this happened to you. I'm glad you wrote that statement. You are right on."