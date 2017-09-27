Beyonce sends special gift to Lady Gaga in time of need Lady Gaga has shared that she suffers from fibromyalgia

Beyoncé sent a care package to Lady Gaga, who is currently dealing with her chronic pain condition, fibromyalgia. Sharing a selfie of herself wearing an Ivy Park hoodie, she wrote: "Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love."

Lady Gaga thanked Beyonce for the gifts

She also posted a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, writing: "Thank you so much honey B. Miss you. This was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandma's house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going." The Edge of Glory singer's fans were quick to send her support, with one writing: "Please take good care of yourself beautiful woman we only want you back when your 100% happy & healthy," while another added: "What an amazing documentary on Netflix! Just so brave for you to show your struggles, thoughts, career and family relationships. Very personal and honest with everything."

Lady Gaga's documentary, Five Foot Two, debuted on Netflix on Friday. Ahead of its release, the 31-year-old tweeted: "With Gaga: Five Foot Two, I found myself witnessing myself in a way I am unable to see on my own. I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable...but what struck me the most was the film's authenticity in the way Chris [Moukarbel], the director, chose to show my lowest lows, my highest highs, and the close relationship with my family that I clung to fiercely while writing my album Joanne."