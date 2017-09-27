Full Disney schedule up to 2019 released Which upcoming Disney film are you most looking forward to?

The Disney line-up for the next two years has been released, and we already can't wait to watch their upcoming films! From new additions to the Star Wars saga to sequels to our favourite Pixar films to completely original films, there is something for everything in their upcoming plethora of projects, starting with Thor: Ragnarok in October 2017. The third outing for the Marvel superhero Thor sees him going up against a new villain, Hela, while teaming up with his Avengers team member, Bruce Banner. Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in cinemas on 15 December 2017, and will see the return of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

2018

Coco focuses on a young boy who goes on a journey to the land of the dead to solve a family mystery, and will be released in the UK on 19 January. Black Panther, a Marvel movie based on T'Challa, who was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, will be released on 9 February and stars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o. An adaptation of the 1963 novel A Wrinkle in Time shortly follows the Marvel film, and will be released on 23 March. The story follows a young girl who searches for her scientist father after he is transported to a fifth dimension, and starts Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine and Storm Reid. Wreck It Ralph 2, also titled Ralph Breaks the Internet, will be released on the same day.

We will then be treated to yet another Star Wars film which will this time focus on the younger years of Han Solo, the character made famous by Harrison Ford. Alden Ehrenreich was chosen from thousands of hopefuls to fill Harrison's shoes as the wisecracking smuggler, and is joined by Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. Although it is yet to be titled, it will be released on 25 May.

Paul Rudd returns as the wise-cracking superhero, Ant-Man in Ant-man and the Wasp. Following from the original film, the sequel will see Evangeline Lilly become her own superhero. The film will be released on 29 June in the UK. 2018 will also see the incredibly popular Pixar film The Incredibles finally get a sequel, 14 years after the original! According to Holly Hunter, who voices Elastigirl, the story will focus on her rather than Mr Incredible, and it will arrive in UK cinemas on 13 July.

Ewan McGregor and Hayley Atwell are due to star in a film based on Winnie the Pooh, in which Ewan will play a grown up Christopher Robin. The film is currently shooting, and will be released on 3 August 2018. Following the success of live-action Disney films including Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, the next adaptation of a classic Disney animation is Mulan, which will be released on 2 November. A live-action family film, Magic Camp, is also due to be released in 2018, but has yet to have a release date.

It will be a special Christmas in 2018 as Keira Knightley will star as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, while Emily Blunt is bringing back Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns.

Emily will play Mary Poppins

2019

Superhero fans were delighted to hear that Brie Larson would play the lead role in the first Marvel film based on a woman, Captain Marvel. Fittingly, the film will be released in cinemas on 8 March, also known as International Women's Day. In another live-action adaptation of a classic animation, Tim Burton is directly Dumbo, which will star Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Colin Farrell, and will be released 29 March 2019. The fourth Avengers film, which will bring together the Guardians of the Galaxy with the Avengers gang, will be released 26 April in the UK.

Guy Ritchie's much-anticipated adaptation of Aladdin is up next, and is due to be released 24 May, with Will Smith filling in the late great Robin Williams' shoes as the Genie.

Will Smith and the cast of Aladdin

Toy Story 4 will reunite us with our favourite gang of talking toys, and will focus on the love story between Woody and Bo Peep. It is expected to be released in US cinemas on 21 June. Disney fans are also excited to see The Lion King be brought to life with a live-action adaptation starring Donald Glover and James Earl Jones. The popular novel Artemis Fowl is finally being adapted into a film, and follows a twelve-year-old criminal genius who decides to kidnap a fairy for a ransom to restore his family's fortune. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is due to be released on 9 August.

Christmas 2019 will see Anna Kendrick star as Santa's daughter who is forced to take over the family business in Nicole, and fans of the incredibly popular princess film Frozen will be delighted to see its return to the big screen on 27 November. The next film in the Star Wars saga, the yet-untitled Episode IX, will be released on 20 December, with The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams returning to the project. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will also be starring in Jungle Cruise, which is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Although the project doesn't yet have a release date, we know that films based on rides have done well before – see Pirates of the Caribbean!