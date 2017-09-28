Kim Kardashian hits out at producer who 'confirmed' sister Khloe's pregnancy Khloe is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian has hit out at a producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after he 'confirmed' news of sister Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy. Following numerous reports that Khloe is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Jeff Jenkins took to Instagram to publicly congratulate the reality star. Sharing a photo of Khloe and Tristan together, he wrote: "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mum! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian."

But the message didn't go down well with big sister Kim, who took to Twitter to address the supposed confirmation. "Let me just say this," the 36-year-old told fans. "People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about! Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."

Khloe Kardashian is said to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe's pregnancy makes her the third member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to currently be expecting a child; younger sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, and Kim is set to welcome a baby girl via surrogate in January. Neither Khloe, 33, not Kylie, 20, have publicly confirmed their pregnancies, but they are thought to be due around the same time, with both around four months pregnant.

Younger sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with her first baby

A source told People that the sisters are seeing their shared pregnancies as a "unifying experience". "Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family," the insider said. "She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloe. They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters."