Ant McPartlin flies to LA to 'continue his recovery' following rehab The TV presenter was spotted at LAX airport this week

Ant McPartlin has flown to Los Angeles to continue his recovery from painkiller and alcohol addiction out of the spotlight, reports have revealed. The popular TV star was photographed arriving at LAX airport on Tuesday with a knee brace on his leg. Ant, 41, has struggled to recover from knee surgery which he had in 2015, with the pain leading to his addiction troubles and depression. Now The Sun reveals that the presenter is taking time out to focus on his recovery.

Ant McPartlin at LAX airport this week

A source told the paper: "Ant has gone to Los Angeles to get away from the spotlight. He’s in recovery and it’s important that he has the time and space he needs." The Britain’s Got Talent host, who is known for his double act with Declan Donnelly, is said to have travelled with his manager Paul Worsley. The paper reveals that Paul is both his agent and close friend and is there to support Ant.

Ant with his wife Lisa

It’s no doubt a difficult time for Ant and his wife Lisa Armstrong, 40, who is a make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing. The pair spent two months apart while Ant spent time in rehab during the summer. The I’m A Celebrity host recently praised his wife for her "fantastic" support during his recovery, admitting that he had put her "through hell" in recent months. After leaving rehab, Ant tweeted: "Have to say I'm overwhelmed by everyone's love, support and well wishes today. Thank you one and all. I'm sending all my love back. A xxx."

Back in June, Ant’s wife Lisa thanked fans for their support at such a difficult time. Lisa tweeted: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better."