Hollywood pays tribute to Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner The Playboy icon has died aged 91

Tributes have poured in for Playboy Magazine founder Hugh Hefner, who has passed away aged 91. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. announced the sad news on Wednesday night, leading his celebrity friends and fans alike to pay tribute on social media. Kim Kardashian told her Twitter followers: "RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I'm so honoured to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo." American socialite Paris Hilton shared a series of pictures of herself with the Playboy legend. Alongside the post, she wrote: "So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner [sad face]. He was a #Legend, innovator &one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest in Peace my friend."

STORY: Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies aged 91

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim later added: "Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis." Reality TV star Heidi Montag tweeted: "RIP @hughhefner thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner." Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said: "1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef." [sic]

Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hugh is survived by his third wife, Crystal Harris, and his four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years; David, Marston and Cooper, 26, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company. The icon's youngest son, who was regularly pictured with his father at his annual parties, said in a statement: "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom." He added; "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."