Victoria Beckham responds to Kourtney Kardashian's tongue in cheek photo The Keeping up with the Kardashians star posted a snap of her recreating the former Spice Girl's signature leg pose - and she got this response…

Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham are at war – kind of! On Wednesday, Kourtney took to her Instagram page to post a fun photo showing her recreating Victoria's famous leg pose. In the photo, Kourtney was pictured lying on a sofa with her leg in the air while on the phone, dressed in skinny jeans and a tracksuit top with a pair of heel boots. She captioned the shot: "Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game."

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game" A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian imitated Victoria Beckham's signature leg pose

While Kourtney's followers were quick to compliment the star's enviable flexibility and stylish outfit, others were desperate for Victoria to see the image, and took to tagging the former Spice Girl in the comments section.

The following day, fans got what they wished for when Victoria took to her own Instagram account to share a photo of herself imitating the photo in response to Kourtney's post. The 42-year-old was pictured lying on the sofa with her hair in a towel. Looking as glamorous as ever, Victoria teamed her silk dressing gown with a pair of leg-lengthening stilettos. "Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB," the star wrote. "I love this!!! British humour wins," one fan wrote besides the picture, while another said: "Good on you @victoriabeckham."

Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Victoria Beckham showed her sense of humour with her response

Victoria might be renowned for her trademark pout, but she is not afraid to laugh at herself. The star previously opened up to Elle Singapore about her serious reputation, telling the publication: "People are probably surprised that I have a sense of humour. I like to take the mickey out of myself. "As much as I take what I do very seriously, I also want to have fun. I like to poke fun at myself… And I think that surprises people."