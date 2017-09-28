Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed she has breast cancer The Veep actress announced the news on social media

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Veep actress shared the devastating news on social media on Thursday in a statement, which she simply captioned: "Just when you thought." It read: "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Shortly after announcing the news, Julia's fans rushed to send their best wishes to the star, with one writing: "I'm sending you so much love," while another said: "Prayers and blessings to you. You're the strongest woman on TV. We love you." A third added: "You are a strong and amazing woman. We know you will win this fight. God bless."

Earlier in the month, Julia made history after winning her sixth consecutive Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Award for her role in Veep. Accepting the coveted trophy, Julia said: "This is and continues to be the role of a lifetime and an adventure of utter utter joy," before praising her fellow nominees, Pamela Adlon, Jane Fonda, Allison Janney, Ellie Kemper, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lily Tomlin. Speaking about the political comedy, which also won Best Comedy, she joked: "We did have a whole story about an impeachment but we abandoned that because we were worried someone else might get to it first."