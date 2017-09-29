Loading the player...

David Beckham shares sweet video of Harper's first football lesson It looks like Harper is following in David's footsteps!

She may only be six, but Harper Beckham already looks to have inherited her father's footballing talents. David Beckham shared an Instagram video of his daughter at her first football lesson on Thursday evening, and fans were seriously impressed with her skills.

STORY: See Harper Beckham hugging dad David in adorable photo

The black-and-white clip showed the former footballer throwing a football to Harper, who kicked it back to him with impressive aim. "Oh my," he captioned the video, adding a series of heart emojis. David's 40 million followers were equally wowed by Harper's talent. "Definitely has her father's skills, go girl!!" one commented. Another added: "She has a good kick, England lady footballer coming up."

David Beckham took Harper for her first football lesson on Thursday

MORE: Harper Beckham causes her mum Victoria to laugh during story time - find out why

Earlier in the evening David had shared another clip of himself and Harper holding hands as they walked across the park, with the pair kicking the ball between them as they went. "Someone's ready for her first football lesson," David wrote.

Harper appears to have a keen interest in sport, something which her mum Victoria Beckham has previously said was like a "dagger to the heart". Speaking on Good Morning America in September 2015, Victoria explained: "She loves fashion, you know, as all little girls do… but she loves sports. She said to me the other day, 'Mummy, I think I want to play football.' Dagger through the heart! I have three boys that want to play football, you know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance."

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Harper showed off her impressive football skills in David's video

But the six-year-old is still a girly girl, too. A photo shared by Victoria earlier this week showed Harper sleeping in a sparkly ankle bracelet given to her by her fashion designer mum, after she didn't want to take it off before bedtime. Doting mum Victoria took to her Instagram account to share the sweet image, captioning it: "When mummy brings sparkles home from work..You just have to sleep in them x."