Proud dad Liam Payne opens up about the time baby Bear left him in tears The One Direction became a father in March

He became a first-time father in March when his girlfriend Cheryl gave birth to baby Bear. And since then, One Direction star Liam Payne has been relishing every moment. In a new interview with French news site Melty, the 24-year-old recalled the moment his six-month old tot reduced him to tears. "When my son learnt to blow raspberries, he would copy you, it was funny, it's hilarious," he shared. "I was crying with laughter in the end, it was just so funny because he kept just going 'brrrrrr'."

Liam and Cheryl welcomed baby Bear in March

STORY: This is what's next for Cheryl and Liam Payne's house plans

He added: "When we couldn't do it he was like, I really want to do it but I can't remember what that noise was, it's so funny to watch." Despite sharing this cute anecdote, Liam recently admitted that was chastised by Cheryl for opening up too much in previous interviews. "I do get a bit overexcited sometimes. I'll go home and she'll say 'What did you say that for?'" he told MailOnline. "But I'm just really happy with everything and life's great, I'm really enjoying myself and everything's really good so I can't really complain. I just like to talk about it!"

Loading the player...

RELATED: Cheryl to appear in first TV interview since becoming a mum

At the moment, Liam is not focusing on his next album and tour, while former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl is set to make a show-stopping return to the public eye with her first red carpet appearance since giving birth. The 34-year-old is confirmed to walk at L'Oreal Paris' first ever runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. It has also been reported that Cheryl will join Simon Cowell at the Judges' Houses round of The X Factor, after Sinitta confirmed that she had not been asked to return. She responded to rumours that Cheryl would take her place, telling The Sun Online: "You can't look like that, have hair like that, have Liam [Payne], have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges' Houses. She needs to stay in her lane a little bit. I love you Chez but don't even go there - not that I'm bothered."