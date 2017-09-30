Holly Willoughby shares rare make-up free selfie – see the photo! The TV presenter looked radiant in the picture on social media

This Morning fans are used to seeing Holly Willoughby in full make-up and glamourous outfits on TV every day, so it came as a big surprise to see the star’s early morning Instagram post on Saturday. The mum-of-three shared a photo of herself completely make-up free in her dressing gown. The star looks pretty and fresh-faced in the rare snap, which sees her poke fun at herself. In the picture, Holly is seen holding up a mug which says ‘Granny’ on it with the caption: "Errrrm?" Looks like someone handed her the cup as a joke.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

Holly seemed to be having a relaxing morning at home with her family while listening to the radio. She posted a message on her Twitter page, wishing Radio 1 host Nick Grimshaw a happy birthday. Holly wrote: "Loving the tunes on @BBCR1 this morning… happy birthday @grimmers xxx."

It’s been a busy week for Holly, with her usual This Morning hosting role, filming Celebrity Juice and The Jonathan Ross Show, plus her son Chester’s third birthday on Friday. She shared an Instagram photo of the youngster playing in a ball pool on his special day, writing: "If you can't be face down in a ball pool on your 3rd birthday when can you be…? 3 is the magic number… love you Chester chops!" The sweet photo quickly proved popular with Holly's fans, many of whom commented with their birthday wishes for Chester.

Holly drew attention on Instagram this week with a stunning rainbow dress that she wore for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which is set to air on Saturday night. The presenter dazzled in a striking rainbow-coloured mini dress by Ashish, worth £1,408. Ahead of the episode, Holly shared a short clip of herself in the glittery number and captioned it: "The night I wore a [rainbow emoji] #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle."