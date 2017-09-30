Michelle Keegan hits back at ‘sexist rumours’ over her marriage to Mark Wright The Our Girl star says their marriage is strong despite both filming abroad

Michelle Keegan has hit back at critics who have questioned her focus on her career as a newlywed. The former Corrie star and her husband Mark Wright are one of the most loved couples in British showbiz, with their respective careers soaring right now. While Michelle has been away in South Africa and Nepal shooting the upcoming series of Our Girl, Mark is launching his presenting career in the US on entertainment show Extra. Now, in a new interview, Michelle says dealing with negative attention on her marriage has been difficult.

Michelle, 30, told The Sun: "It’s been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that. It just comes from nowhere. I don’t understand how a couple can’t have their separate careers, and why can’t a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?" The star says instead of the negativity, their dedication to their careers should be celebrated. She says: "I’d say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it’s good we’ve got our own careers."

Corporal Georgie Lane is reporting for duty. @michkeegan returns in Series 3 of #OurGirl. Starts Tuesday 10th October. 9pm. @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/MLm0wdNHvS — BBC One (@BBCOne) 27 September 2017

The actress added that the couple are looking forward to seeing each other in December in LA, when she gets a break from filming. Michelle told the paper that while they both want children in the future, they are waiting for the right time. She also revealed that although she has an American manager herself, she can’t see herself moving to the States.

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ ... 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Our Girl is due to hit our screens on the BBC next month. The third series will follow army medic Georgie's trip to Nepal following a devastating earthquake in the region, and will see her act as a mentor to young private Maisie Richards, played by Shalom Brune-Franklin. Sharing some details, Michelle revealed that this series was definitely "more physically demanding" to shoot. "We did boot camp just like last year and we did it in Sandhurst and South Africa," she explained.

Michelle has also launched her first collection for Very. The 86-piece range features wardrobe staples that can be worn "year after year". The collection includes feminine ruffle shirts, tailored separates, and whimsical evening dresses, with prices ranging from £18-£269.