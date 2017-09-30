Stunning Cheryl arrives in Paris with a mysterious ring on her wedding finger The star is in the French capital to model in the L’Oreal Paris catwalk show

Cheryl has returned to the spotlight, stepping out in a stylish outfit in Paris ahead of her appearance at the city’s L’Oreal catwalk show on Sunday. The new mum was photographed in the French capital on Saturday, looking stunning in a long, black dress, faux fur jacket and thigh-high check patterned boots. The singer wore her glossy hair down and accessorised with some dark shades. Cheryl fans will also notice a new piece of jewellery on the famous mum - a gold, circle-shaped ring on her wedding finger!

Cheryl looking stylish in Paris

Cheryl and her boyfriend, former One Direction singer Liam Payne, have not announced an engagement so Cheryl’s new accessory is exciting to say the least! Cheryl is in Paris for PFW to model in the L’Oreal Paris catwalk show on Sunday, where the Avenue des Champs Elysees will be transformed with a 60 metre catwalk. Helen Mirren, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes are just a few top names walking with Cheryl in the brand’s first beauty and fashion show.

Cheryl wore a simple gold ring on her wedding finger

Loading the player...

Cheryl and Liam recently denied they are engaged after Liam referred to her as the 'Mrs’ in an interview. And early in September, Liam spoke to The Sun about his home life with. When questioned if he’ll get married or have another baby next, the star replied: "I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby. Dun-dun-dun!” He added: “Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know."

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

The couple welcomed their son Bear in March. Since becoming a mum, Cheryl admitted on This Morning that her beauty regime has "gone out of the window". "It's just been recently that I've had time to start applying it again and it's been lovely actually," she said. "I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time." The pop star added: "When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it's just not practical."

HELLO! Online has contacted Cheryl’s representative for comment.