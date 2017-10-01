LIVE VIDEO: Watch Cheryl model at Paris Fashion Week here! See the singer model at the L’Oreal Paris catwalk show live

Cheryl is taking to the catwalk on Sunday as she models at the L’Oreal Paris catwalk show! It’s the singer’s first red carpet appearance since the birth of her baby Bear in March this year with boyfriend Liam Payne. Cheryl, 34, will walk alongside a star-studded cast of fellow L’Oreal brand ambassadors, including Helen Mirren, Irina Shayk, Doutzen Kroes and Jane Fonda. You can watch the live video stream of the event here at 2.30pm…

The first ever fashion and beauty runway show is to be held on the Avenue des Champs Elysees, which will be transformed with a 60 metre catwalk. The show will feature 70 hair and make-up looks, plus outfits from 18 established and emerging fashion houses such as Balmain, Mulberry and Giambattista Valli.

READ: Stunning Cheryl arrives in Paris with a mysterious ring on her wedding finger

Cheryl in make-up backstage at PFW

Cheryl shared video clips on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, showing her getting ready for the event. The star could be seen having her hair and nails done and in one clip Cheryl met fellow model Helen Mirren. Cheryl captioned the clip: “Meeting the Queen of the catwalk. Love her.” Helen looked her usual glam self, wearing a white blouse and with her make-up already finished.

Cheryl having her nails painted backstage at PFW

On Saturday, Cheryl sparked excitement when she arrived in Paris wearing a gold ring on her wedding finger. The Fight For This Love singer looked stunning in a long, black dress, faux fur jacket and thigh-high check patterned boots. HELLO! contacted Cheryl’s rep for comment on the mystery ring and but there is no word as yet of an engagement.