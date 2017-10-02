Lauren Conrad shares gorgeous photograph of sleeping baby son Liam Lauren Conrad shared a beautiful photo of her baby son, Liam, sound asleep

Lauren Conrad has shared a beautiful snap of her baby son, Liam James. In the photo, the two-month-old can been seen sleeping peacefully, lying under a gorgeous blanket from Lauren's fair trade store, The Little Market. The proud mum captioned the Instagram post: "Sunday snuggles with this little guy." Fans were quick to gush over the sweet picture, with one writing: "Beautiful. Just beautiful," while another added: "More pics of the little one please!"

GALLERY: Lauren Conrad lists her beautiful LA home for £3.45million - take a look

Lauren and William welcomed Liam James in July

Lauren, 31, and her husband, William Tell, welcomed their baby boy back on 5 July. Chatting about his arrival to People magazine, Lauren said: "I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn't even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs." She also knew he would be born after her annual Fourth of July party, adding: "Two days before [he was born], I said to William, 'I don't think he's coming before.' I said, 'I think I'm going to be fine. I really would like to have a Fourth of July party. It's my favourite day of the year. I love Fourth of July. I have this party every year.'"

MORE: Lauren Conrad introduces first plus-size range

Lauren opened up about giving birth

Speaking prior to giving birth, Lauren told Parents magazine: "My friends have said, 'Have a plan, but don’t be so committed that you're unwilling to change if you need to.' I'm not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth. Maybe I'm just naïve, but it's pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever." Following Liam's arrival, Lauren has said that her baby boy makes "really funny little expressions," adding: "I'm just trying to enjoy how itty-bitty he is."