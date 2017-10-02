Is Michelle Keegan flying out to surprise husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles? Mark Wright has revealed he is missing his wife Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan has teased fans that she might be jetting off to surprise husband Mark Wright in Los Angeles. The Our Girl actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a picture of herself just moments before boarding a flight with her passport and ticket in hand. The post comes shortly after her husband revealed he was missing her during a night out. The former TOWIE star, who has moved Stateside to fulfil his Californian dream, looked glum in the footage. Tagging his wife, Mark wrote: "Bored!! Nothing is good without you!! Hollywood club or not, just the same. 2 months hurry up."

Last week, Michelle explained much how the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - are looking forward to seeing each other in December, when she gets a break from filming Our Girl. The ex Coronation Street star, 30, has been away in South Africa and Nepal in recent months shooting the upcoming series of the show, while Mark has been busy launching his presenting career in the US on entertainment show Extra. Of their transatlantic relationship, Michelle confessed that dealing with negative attention on her marriage has been difficult. "It's been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that," she told The Sun.

"It just comes from nowhere. I don't understand how a couple can't have their separate careers, and why can't a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?" The actress said that instead of the negativity, their dedication to their careers should be celebrated. "I'd say there is a slight degree of sexism to it. I always think it's good we've got our own careers." Michelle said, adding that while both she and Mark want children in the future, they are waiting for the right time. She also revealed that although she has an American manager herself, she can't see herself moving to the States.