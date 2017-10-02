Ben Stiller makes rare red-carpet appearance with daughter Ella The actor and his ex-wife Christine Taylor have two children together

Ben Stiller hit the red carpet with his teenage daughter Ella Olivia on Sunday, attending the premiere of his new film, The Meyerowitz Stories. The actor looked dapper in a dark suit, but it was his gorgeous daughter Ella who turned heads. The teenager was sophisticated in an emerald green dress, paired with nude peep-toe heeled boots, a metallic clutch and diamond drop earrings.

Ben was promoting his new comedy drama at the New York Film Festival, where he walked the red carpet alongside Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler, Elizabeth Marvel and Girls star Adam Driver. The film follows the story of Ben, Adam and Elizabeth's characters – three adult siblings who must contend with the long shadow their strong-willed father (played by Dustin) has cast over their lives.

Ben walked the red carpet with his daughter Ella

Zoolander actor Ben, 51, also shares a son Quinlin with his ex-wife Christine Taylor. The couple first met while filming a TV pilot for a show called Heat Vision and Jack, which never made it to our screens. They acted together in several hit movies including Dodgeball and Tropic Thunder. Ben and Christine married in May 2000, but sadly announced their split in May of this year. They told Entertainment Tonight: "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The actor was promoting his new film The Meyerowitz Stories

Ben has been through a difficult time in the last couple of years. In May 2015 his beloved actress mother Anne Meara died aged 85. Her death was a huge blow to Ben who was extremely close to his mum. Then in October last year, Ben revealed he had battled prostate cancer in 2014 and following surgery, received the all clear status three months later.