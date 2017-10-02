Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson share rare video amid pregnancy rumours The reality star is reportedly four months pregnant

It is seriously hard to keep up with the Kardashians at the moment, in light of the family's multiple pregnancies. But Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet update with fans at the weekend, posting a sweet video showing her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson cuddling up together after a recent dinner date with friends. Gently resting on Khloe's 'pregnant' stomach, Tristan, 26, can be heard saying: "I ate too much". Khloe, 33, then replies while rubbing his chest, saying: "Your tummy hurts?" with her boyfriend then laughing and agreeing: "My tummy hurts."

Khloe and Tristan are reportedly expecting their first child together

The couple are still yet to announce the news they are expecting a baby together, amid reports that the reality star is around four months pregnant. Confirmation seemingly came when KUWTK producer Jeff Jenkins took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, writing: "Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!!"

However, big sister Kim Kardashian – who is expecting her third child via surrogacy – was not impressed with the producer for spilling the beans. She took to her social media to express her anger, writing: "People who supposedly work with us 'confirming' details they know nothing about!" She added: "Especially when we haven't even communicated with them SMH."

The couple have been together since 2016

Despite this, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Khloe had previously shared a series of Polaroids showing herself and Tristan with the words 'Dad & Mom' written on the photographs. The reality star revealed in the Season 13 finale that she was at a 'crossroads' over whether to have a baby or not, when she was faced with the choice of freezing her eggs or taking a break from her pill.

The news of Khloe's pregnancy came shortly after it was reported that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting her first baby with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. The 20-year-old is yet to confirm the news, although Caitlyn Jenner has broken her silence, revealing that she was told "some time ago".