Marilyn Manson cancels tour dates after injury during performance Marilyn Manson reportedly hurt his leg after being hit by a large prop

Marilyn Manson has cancelled several dates from his US tour after being injured in an on-stage accident. The rock star was performing in New York City when a large prop fell on him, and he was taken from the stage on a stretcher and treated at hospital. Although the extent of his injuries is unclear, a representative for Marilyn has now confirmed that the next nine shows of his tour have been cancelled while he recovers.

Marilyn was injured by a prop falling onstage

The statement read: "Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour. The shows from Boston, 2 October through Houston, 14 October will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow." An eyewitness of the accident, Michelle Curran, told the Daily Mail that he was performing Sweet Dreams by the Eurythmics when the prop – two guns – fell on top of him. She said: "The massive gun display of two pistols behind him toppled on to him. The singing stopped and loads of people ran on to the stage to lift it up." A Billboard journalist revealed that Marilyn had suffered a leg injury, tweeting: "Word is leg injury for @marilynmanson @ hospital prognosis ok."

The rock star was forced to cancel tour dates

The guitarist of the band Marilyn Manson, Tyler Bates, wrote about the accident on Instagram. He said: "Well the… Upside Down tour is on pause for a minute. Heading home. Manson will be back in action soon." Marilyn recently made headlines due to a feud with Justin Bieber, which took place after the Love Yourself singer reportedly told the Beautiful People singer that he "made [him] relevant again". After Justin reached out to Marilyn to discuss the feud, Marilyn revealed that he responded: "You were just you being you. No beef here… We are cool. People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside-down and [expletive] the press and do something together. It will be the best. And don't apologise, you weren't an [expletive]. They asked if you were and I sort of agreed. I wasn't out to get you."