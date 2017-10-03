Loading the player...

Tom Petty has passed away aged 66 after suffering cardiac arrest Tom Petty has sadly passed away aged 66. He was the leader singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

The manager of the band, Tony Dimitriades, released a statement on behalf of Tom's family on Twitter which read: "We are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty."

Tom passed away on Monday

The statement continued: "[He] was taken to UCLA Medical Centre but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PST surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends." Fans were quick to pay tribute to the star, with one writing: "One of the last, truly anti-establishment rockers has been taken from us; You will never be forgotten as you take your last dance," while another added: "I was at the Bowl on Sept 22 and also saw Tom & the band this summer in Pasadena. Holding onto those memories as we say goodbye to a legend."

Musicians who had worked with Tom also paid tribute to him, with Bob Dylan telling the Los Angeles Times: "It's shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I'll never forget him." Paul McCartney tweeted: "Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time." Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were best known for their hit singles, American Girl, Free Fallin', Learning to Fly and Breakdown, and Tom was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2002.