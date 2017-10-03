Taylor Swift sends flowers to LAPD after police officer injured in Las Vegas shooting Taylor Swift sent bouquets of flowers to support the LAPD after one of their officers was shot in the Las Vegas attack

Taylor Swift has shown her support for the LAPD by sending bouquets of flowers after one of their officers was shot in the horrific attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday evening. The LAPD confirmed that a female officer had been injured in the atrocity, which saw 59 people killed and over 500 more injured, and has now become the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired into the crowd of over 20,000 people from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel.

Taylor sent flowers to the station

Kimberlee Rae Binder shared a photo of a stunning arrangement of flowers on Instagram, writing: "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night. This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect." Taylor also tweeted about the horrific incident, writing: "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families."

A gunman fired into a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday

The LAPD gave updates about their injured officer on Facebook, writing: "Thank you to all who have called and experienced concerns of our Foothill Female Officer. She is stable and doing well. We wish everyone who remains in Las Vegas and in attendance safe returns… Several off-duty LAPD employees travelled to Las Vegas to enjoy the festival and we have confirmed that one officer was struck by gunfire during the shooting. While that officer is expecting to make a full recovery, it is still unclear who else may have been injured trying to get to safety."