Holly Willoughby shares sweet birthday message for husband Dan Baldwin The couple have been married for ten years and share three children

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share a touching birthday message for her husband Dan Baldwin. The This Morning star uploaded a snapshot showing the couple posing for a selfie together on a recent holiday, writing alongside: "Happy birthday to the man that is my world… love you baby ❤." The post proved to be a big hit with fans of Holly, given that the star rarely shares family photos on social media. Within 45 minutes, the photo had received nearly 30,000 likes, and followers rushed to send their best wishes to Dan on his special day.

Holly, 36, and Dan – a former producer on Ministry of Mayhem – have been married since 4 August 2007, and share three children together; Harry, eight, Belle, six, and three-year-old Chester. The TV star tends to keep her family out of the spotlight, although in a recent interview with HELLO! Online, she opened up about her perfect night in with Dan. "I love sitting there, snuggled up on the sofa," she said. "We will put on whatever box set we are watching at the time, have our little nibbles and just sit there."

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their ten-year anniversary. Speaking shortly before the landmark date, Holly shared the secret behind their happy marriage. "I mean obviously I really love Dan," she told the Sun. "We have a really good laugh together, and I don't want to sound like a massive cliché, but we get on really well. I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair, so that helps."

