Michelle Obama sends the sweetest message to husband Barack on 25th wedding anniversary The former President and First Lady tied the knot in 1992

Congratulations to Barack Obama and his wife Michelle! The couple are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, former First Lady Michelle took her social media pages to share a black-and-white throwback picture from their wedding day. In the caption, she wrote: "Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I [love] you."

Fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple on their marital milestone. "You two are a truly amazing couple. Happy anniversary," said one follower, while another shared: "Happy anniversary! Sending you love and wishes for 25+ more years of happiness & love." A third post read: "You both are so sweet together...all best for your journey." Another follower remarked: "Wow!!! Congratulations - you haven't changed a bit - I wish you all the best."

The pair first met in 1989 and dated for three years before exchanging vows on October 3, 1992. Speaking about their wedding, Michelle previously said: "Barack didn't pledge riches, only a life that would be interesting. On that promise he delivered." In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, Malia, and in 2001, before their second daughter Sasha arrived. The politician revealed Michelle was "pretty fed up with raising our children alone and beginning to question my priorities" in his book The Audacity of Hope. "This was sort of the eye-opener to me, that marriage is hard," his wife told The New York Times of that period. "But going into it, no one ever tells you that. They just tell you, 'Do you love him?' 'What's the dress look like?'"