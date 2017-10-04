Sam Smith sparks romance rumours with 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn The couple were spotted kissing on the streets of New York

Sam Smith appears to have a new man in his life! The Too Good At Goodbyes singer has been spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn on the streets of New York. Pictures obtained by TMZ show Sam, 25, and Brandon, 23, holding hands and embracing while out and about in Greenwich Village. It comes after the couple were seen grabbing dinner together in Catch NYC with friends on Monday. An onlooker told People that the stars "got cozy" in the main dining room, before heading to the rooftop bar for drinks and dancing. Sam and Brandon have also appeared on each other's social media pages, with the Grammy Award-winner posting an 'X' in the comments section of a post shared by Brandon last month in support of the LGBT community.

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn

Sam's last public relationship was with British model Jay Camilleri in 2016, following a brief two-month romance with Jonathan Zeizel in 2014. He famously credited Jonathan as the inspiration behind his hit single Stay With Me, which earned him multiple Grammy Awards. As he accepted one of his trophies on stage at the time, Sam said: "I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year. Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys."

The singer split from Jonathan Zeizel in 2014 after two months

Sam opened up about his love life to Zane Lowe while promoting his new single last month, describing himself as "still very, very single". He said: "I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In The Lonely Hour, so I'm insanely single," he said. "What I've been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."