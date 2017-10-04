Victoria Beckham reveals her children's very healthy after-school snack The former Spice Girl is an advocate for healthy eating

Victoria Beckham is keen to teach her children the benefits of healthy eating. The svelte star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to show fans her go-to after-school snack for Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and six-year-old Harper – mixed seeds soaked in organic Aminos, a gluten-free replacement for soy sauce. Victoria, 43, shared a photo of a tray of seeds along with a bottle of liquid Aminos, writing: "Seeds doused in organic Aminos! Grilled until crispy! After school snack! Good for mummy too!"

Victoria Beckham revealed her children's healthy after-school snack on Instagram Stories

The former Spice Girl, 43, is an advocate of health living, and earlier this year she gave fans an insight into her morning routine, which begins with a two-hour gym session. She told the Sunday Times: "I get up quite early, around 6am, and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I'll then fit in another hour's workout before I go to the office."

In a separate interview with Vogue Netherlands, she added: "I go for a three-mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados. His toast jumps out of the toaster the minute he comes down for breakfast."

The former Spice Girl shares four children with husband David Beckham

Victoria - who has been married to husband David since July 1999 - has long been a fan of Aminos; in a 2014 interview she revealed she takes a staggering 60 vitamins and supplements a day. "Twenty-two amino acids, 12 vitamins, 28 minerals," she told Vogue of her daily routine. "And please don't write that I'm completely mad!" She continued: "I need a lot of energy to be buzzing about!"