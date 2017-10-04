Loading the player...

Hugh Hefner's cause of death revealed days after funeral The Playboy founder died aged 91 last week

Hugh Hefner's death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health reveals that the Playboy founder died after going into cardiac arrest and then experiencing respiratory failure. The certificate, obtained by The Blast, also shows that Hugh suffered a recent bout of E. coli and Septicaemia, which are listed as contributing factors. The E. coli strain was so severe that it was "highly resistant to antibiotics".

Hugh passed away aged 91 last week. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. announced the sad news via a statement which read: "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognisable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."

The publisher is survived by his third wife, Crystal Harris, and his four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years; David, Marston and Cooper, 26, who currently serves as CCO of the company. Earlier this week, Crystal, 31, broke her silence on her husband's death, saying she is "heartbroken". She told People: "I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief. We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."

Praising her husband, who was 60 years her senior, Crystal added: "I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else."

Hugh passed away on 27 September and was laid to rest in a private funeral three days later. He was reportedly dressed in his iconic red silk pyjamas, jacket and captain's hat and was buried in a plot next to Marilyn Monroe at the Westwood Village Memorial Park. Hugh had purchased the plot back in 1992.