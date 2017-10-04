Gary Barlow set to go on solo tour Gary Barlow will go on "intimate UK gigs" in between his Take That commitments next year

Gary Barlow will try his hand at several "intimate UK gigs" in between Take That commitments in 2018, according to The Sun. The singer, who previously went on a solo tour back in 2014, reportedly "loves gigging", and an insider told the newspaper: "Gary loves gigging, it's his passion. With no huge Take That commitments at the start of 2018 he's going to fill the void by going on a solo tour. He wants to play theatres and intimate venues rather than arenas."

Take That will go on an anniversary tour in 2019

Fans expressed their excitement for the tour, with one writing: "The only good thing about next month is SOLO TOUR NEWS FROM @GaryBarlow!!!!!!! YESSSSSSSS," while another added: "Can't wait for Gary Barlow to release his solo tour dates." However, the lead singer of Take That isn't likely to leave the band, as they are scheduled to embarked on their 25th anniversary tour in 2019.

Gary will perform several solo gigs in 2018

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams will most likely miss out on the anniversary tour, with a source telling The Sun: "The band see themselves now as a trio. When the Greatest Hits tour was first discussed, the feeling was it would be great to get Robbie on board. But it's become increasingly difficult to get everybody together. Gary, Mark and Howard have the same schedule and it's far ­easier to plan around."

The Rock DJ singer was forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Heavy Entertainment Show tour back in September after he slipped a disc in his back, leaving him in agony. "The most difficult thing about creating the tour was my health and my back," he told the Daily Star. "I've got a slipped disc and it was kind of stressful."