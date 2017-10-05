Lionel Richie admits he is 'scared' that his daughter Sofia is dating Scott Disick Lionel Richie has revealed his thoughts on his daughter Sofia dating Scott Disick

Lionel Richie has opened up about his daughter Sofia's relationship with Scott Disick, admitting that he is "scared to death" of the 19-year-old's new romance. The couple went public in late September, when they were spotted kissing at a swimming pool. Chatting to US Weekly about their relationship, Dancing on the Ceiling singer Lionel said: "I'm scared to death, are you kidding me? Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on."

Lionel said he was "scared" by the relationship

Speaking about the new couple, an insider told People: "Scott and Sofia are inseparable. They are spending every day together. Sofia seems smitten. It's obvious that she looks up to Scott. She constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty." Scott, 34, shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with his ex-partner, Kourtney Kardashian. The pair split back in 2015 after a tumultuous relationship and Scott opened up about their split on Caitlyn Jenner's talk show, I Am Cait, back in 2016. Calling the break-up "very tough", he admitted that he had "made a lot of decisions that weren't great".

Scott and Sofia went public in September

He also apologised for his actions in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, telling Kourtney: "I want to be able to be the man that you've always wanted. I could party, I could go out every night, whatever - it's not the life I really want. I know what I want - and may not get it - but I know that I would literally hate myself for the rest of my life if I didn't at least try." Meanwhile, Kourtney opened up about their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2016, telling Ellen: "We're not together. I feel like every day is different, but we're totally getting along. Like we have three beautiful kids together. But, ya know, he's family. He'll always be."