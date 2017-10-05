Laura Whitmore responds after her photos are used on fake Tinder profile The presenter clarified on Twitter that she has never been on Tinder

Laura Whitmore has called out an imposter who has been using her photos on a fake Tinder profile. The 32-year-old presenter, who is currently seeing Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling, took to Twitter to clarify that she has never used the dating app. "I've had 4 people today tell me I've shown up on their Tinder. NOT on Tinder and never have been. Anyone matched with this profile? #catfish," she wrote. Laura also uploaded the photo that was being used on the fake profile, which showed the blonde beauty posing side-on. It stated she is a presenter at MTV UK and went to Dublin City University.

The Irish TV star has been dating Scottish comedian Iain, 29, for a few months. The pair recently enjoyed a holiday to New York in September, and shared some very sweet loved-up snaps on Instagram. One picture showed Laura and Iain kissing against a sunset backdrop of the Big Apple. "New York State of Mind," Laura wrote.

Speaking to The Sun in August, Laura confirmed: "Yeah he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages. I had never watched Love Island before but I don’t need him to give me spoilers because everyone from I’m A Celebrity works on it anyway."

The model, who has previously dated David Gandy and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, also made headlines earlier this year, when she was linked to her former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Ore Oduba. The pair were pictured holding hands in a hotel. Ore, who is expecting his first child with wife Portia, poked fun at the reports and shared a photo of the two friends striking a dance pose. "I'll be there to hold your hand for many years to come," Ore, 31, quipped.