Kesha opens up about friendship with Taylor Swift - read the details Kesha spoke fondly about Taylor Swift, who donated her $250,000 to help with legal costs

Kesha has opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift, calling the We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together singer a "sweetheart". Chatting to Rolling Stone magazine about the singer, who donated Kesha $250,000 to help with legal costs during her case against her former producer, Dr Luke, she said: "[Taylor is] very sweet, very, very genuine, extremely generous, picks up the phone every time I call her. My mum doesn't even always pick up the phone!"

READ: Kesha's initial video gown was too similar to Beyonce's Lemonade look

Kesha opened up about her friendship with Taylor

She also sidestepped a question about the controversy surrounding Taylor and her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, saying: "I'm not really up on my pop culture. Should I know something about it? I live in my record player." Kesha has been openly supportive of her friend, and tweeted her word of encouragement during the star's sexual harassment trial back in August, writing: "@taylorswift13 I support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness. Truth is always the answer."

READ: Lena Dunham pens powerful essay on Kesha's lawsuit

Taylor donated money to Kesha to help with legal fees

Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr Luke back in October 2014, alleging that he has been abusive towards her. New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich sided with Dr. Luke and Sony at the hearing, and told the singer: "You're asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry." In court documents, the Tik Tok singer alleged that Luke can called her fat, and opened up about starving herself in the Rolling Stone interview. She said: "I was slowly, slowly starving myself. And the worse I got and the sicker I got, the better a lot of people around me were saying that I looked. They would just be like, 'Oh, my gosh, keep doing whatever you're doing! You look so beautiful, so stunning.'"