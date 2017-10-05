Michael Bublé rules out hosting Brits for second year running as son recovers from cancer The singer pulled out of hosting duties this year

Michael Bublé will not be hosting the Brit Awards next year, it has been reported. The Canadian was forced to pull out of the duties earlier this year after his eldest son Noah was diagnosed with cancer. Despite the successful treatment, the 42-year-old plans to spend more time with his family following a difficult year. A source told The Sun: "Following the great news about Noah’s condition, many people thought Michael would fly over to host the 2018 ceremony. But he is not in any rush to get back to work and discussions with him have been almost non-existent."

The insider added: "Everyone would love for Michael to host in the future and the door will always be open. But, as it looks like he won’t be available, talks have started with other stars." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star for comment. Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato confirmed the news of Noah's cancer diagnosis in a Facebook post shared with fans in November. The Just Haven't Met You Yet singer subsequently pulled out of all public appearances to be with his family.

In April, actress Luisana revealed that Noah was now in recovery following his diagnosis. She later opened up about the heartbreaking moment doctors in the US told her that Noah had cancer. The Argentinian model, 30, had flown with her three-year-old to a hospital in Los Angeles, where she was given the devastating news. She had taken her son to the doctors in Argentina, but his illness was dismissed as mumps. Luisana then consulted her regular paediatrician who suggested further tests on the little boy, and it was during the ultrasound that they found something in his stomach.

"Mike wasn't with me at the time," Luisana Argentinian TV host Susana Gimenez, in an at-home interview in Vancouver. "He was just about to do a very important interview in England and I couldn't get hold of him on the phone so the day I found out Noah had something in his stomach and the doctors didn't really know what it was and whether it might be a tumour, I got a flight to the States." The mother-of-two also spoke of her relief that the "worst is over". She said: "Thank God the worst is now over but this is a long and ongoing process. It's devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill."