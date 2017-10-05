Cheryl has officially reverted back to Tweedy

Cheryl has officially reverted back to maiden name Tweedy following second divorce Cheryl divorced Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini last year

Cheryl has officially reverted back to her maiden name Tweedy, new reports claim. The change comes a year after the singer was granted a 14-second divorce from second husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini. According to The Sun, the 34-year-old has used her maiden name for the first time in official paperwork for her company CC Couture show, which was made public on Wednesday. The document also confirms her profits have increased from £1million to £1.4million in 2016, with her paying a £102k in Corporation Tax. A spokesperson for Cheryl said: "Cheryl has been using her first name professionally for a few years now and will continue to do so."

In recent years, the former X Factor judge has had a fair few name changes - starting out as Cheryl Tweedy in her Girls Aloud days, then becoming Cheryl Cole after her marriage to footballer Ashley. During her second marriage to Jean-Bernard, the star adopted his surname for her third name change. In May, her boyfriend Liam Payne revealed that Cheryl has started using her maiden name again. The One Direction star revealed: "Her name is officially Cheryl Tweedy now, but to be honest it doesn't really bother me, we have a kid together, there's a lot more to our life."

The last time Cheryl used her maiden name was back in 2006 before she tied the knot with football star Ashley. In 2014, Cheryl addressed questions as to why she hadn't changed her surname back to Tweedy after her divorce from Ashley. She told The Times: "That feels like the old me. Old, old me. That would be like going backwards another stage, and why would I do that? And it doesn't feel like his name." She added: “[It feels] like I own it. And I've built a lot of my life around it... I mean, my passport! You have to send your passport off for weeks. I don't have weeks to send my passport off."