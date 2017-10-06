Flashback Friday: David and Victoria Beckham talk family life in most intimate interview ever HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls working on the issue

Seven years ago, David and Victoria Beckham invited HELLO! behind closed doors for their most intimate joint interview ever. The power couple gave us an insight into life as a modern family in America, where they had relocated for David's career with LA Galaxy. HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls working on the issue, saying: "We always pride ourselves on getting the biggest interviews and what could be bigger than everyone's favourite showbiz couple David and Victoria Beckham?"

He added: "It was an honour to sit down with them in Los Angeles in 2010 where they spoke openly about their children, life in LA, juggling parenthood with their busy work schedules and the secrets of their enduring marriage – which they put down to a date night every Wednesday and the fact they're 'soul mates'. We've continued to follow their story as they continue their love affair with America – even though they now live in London, they retain their close bond with LA and still go back there regularly."

"We're soul mates. We're so lucky to have each other," said Victoria

In the revealing interview, David and Victoria – parents to Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six – spoke about their enduring marriage. "We always make time for each other. Our boys are our main priority, but we have a date night every Wednesday," said the retired footballer. Victoria added: "We're soul mates. We're so lucky to have each other. We love each other. You go into a marriage knowing there are going to be ups and downs. We're in the public eye so we have more to deal with than most. We accepted that years ago. It's just about us and the family."

Speaking about their famous children and keeping them grounded, Victoria said: "The kids don't feel entitled at all. People always compliment the boys on their manners and that's a compliment to me and David and our parents. They realise they're in a privileged position. They're free spirits – they run around and sing and laugh but they've got manners. Cruz would say 'excuse me' from the age of three but they have a lot of fun."

