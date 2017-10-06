Mark Wright reveals he's 'lonely' in LA without wife Michelle Keegan: 'I can't get to her right now' The former TOWIE star is Extra's newest recruit

Despite landing his "dream job", Mark Wright have revealed he is desperately missing his wife Michelle Keegan. The former TOWIE hunk, who is Extra's newest presenter, confessed that life in Los Angeles has so far been "lonely". The 30-year-old told The Sun: "My wife's away working, we can't get to each other right now because she's working solidly every day like I am, too." He added: "I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet." However, Mark insisted that he is "enjoying the job" and it's just a matter of time before he is reunited with Michelle.

The couple have been married since 2015

The ex-Coronation Street actress has been away in South Africa and Nepal in recent months shooting the upcoming series of Our Girl, while Mark has been busy launching his presenting career in the US on entertainment show Extra. Mark's comments come shortly after Michelle revealed that the time apart from each other was "nice". She told Closer magazine: "We text as much as we can. Last year I had a lot of time off from work so we literally spent all day and night together, but at the moment it’s nice to spend some time apart and be able to miss each other again."

The former TOWIE star revealed he was missing his wife

During a recent night out in LA, Mark shared an Instagram story which showed him looking rather glum. Tagging his wife, Mark wrote: "Bored!! Nothing is good without you!! Hollywood club or not, just the same. 2 months hurry up." Michelle, 30, recently explained much how the couple - who tied the knot in 2015 - are looking forward to seeing each other in December, when she gets a break from filming Our Girl. Although, it has been difficult dealing with negative attention on her marriage. "It's been hard enough being away anyway, but then to contend with all that," she told The Sun."It just comes from nowhere. I don't understand how a couple can't have their separate careers, and why can't a newly married woman go off and do her job and a husband go off and do his?"