Louise Redknapp confirms Jamie Redknapp split: 'I became a Stepford wife' The singer opened up about her marriage in a rare interview

Louise Redknapp has spoken for the first time about her marriage to her husband of nineteen-years, Jamie Redknapp, confirming rumours of a split. The singer and mum-of-two, who has bounced back into the limelight following her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year, opened up about her home life in an interview with Telegraph’s Stella magazine.

Louise, 42, told the publication that while she and Jamie are living apart, she loves him and they still speak every day as she takes time to focus on herself. The star said that forming a friendship with model Daisy Lowe on Strictly gave her the confidence boost she needed to reclaim her identity after staying home to bring up her two children Charley, 13, and Beau, eight.

Louise backstage at Cabaret in London Photo credit: Louise Redknapp / Instagram

Louise is currently starring as Sally Bowles in the London production of Cabaret alongside her Strictly co-star Will Young. She’s due to perform her first comeback gig in December, with a tour to follow next year.

Louise told the paper of her return to show business: "I have spent most of my life pleasing everyone else, worrying about being judged and thinking I should always do the right thing by staying at home, looking after my kids and my husband. I lost myself." She added: "I became a sort of Stepford Wife, wanting to be perfect at it. It was only when I agreed to do Strictly Come Dancing that I realised I couldn’t just go back to that."

Louise with Strictly friend Daisy Lowe Photo credit: Louise Redknapp / Instagram

Louise also explained how she put Jamie and their children first for years, not missing a single sports match or school run. She admitted that it was hard to watch Jamie’s profile soar on TV as her own career was on hold. She told the paper that deciding to do Strictly was the first selfish thing she had done since becoming a mum, and signed up in the hope of losing some weight after a friend persuaded her to go for it. There she met Daisy Lowe, who Louise says, encouraged her to embrace her femininity and show off her figure.

Last week Louise appeared on This Morning and was quizzed on the marriage rumours by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. She said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times. My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and loving them and putting them first and that's what we are focusing on."