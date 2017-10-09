Harvey Weinstein fired from The Weinstein Company following sexual harassment claims Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company following allegations of sexual harrasment

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Company after multiple women came forward with sexual harassment claims spanning over three decades. A statement released by the company's board of representatives read: "In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

Harvey apologised for his actions in a statement which read: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain and I sincerely apologise for it," adding: "My journey will not be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. I so respect all women and regret what happened. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them."

Mark Ruffalo is among those to have condemned the film producer, saying: "To be clear, what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses." Another person tweeted: "Harvey Weinstein's been fired — the signal to Hollywood's big names that it's now officially ok to speak out. Let's see how many do."

Meanwhile, Harvey's attorney, Charles Harder, told The Hollywood Reporter that they plan to sue to New York Times, who broke the story, for printing "false allegations". He said: "The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein...It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee's personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women's organisations."