Ruth Langsford's teenage son Jack embarrassed by her on Strictly The Loose Women anchor danced the rumba, dressed in a Bond girl-inspired outfit on Saturday's show

Ruth Langsford and her dance partner Anton Du Beke wowed audience members on Saturday night after dancing the rumba on Strictly Come Dancing, but it seems that not everyone was her biggest fan. On Monday's Loose Women, Ruth revealed that her 15-year-old son Jack had been slightly embarrassed at his mum's more sultry dance moves. She told the panel: "I told Jack that the first part of the dance you might want to look away." Adding to The Mirror, Ruth said that her son, who was in the audience with dad Eamonn Holmes, had told her after her dance: "Bet I'll get some comments about that at school on Monday."

Ruth Langsford and Aton Du Beke danced the rumba on Saturday's show

On Saturday night's show, Ruth looked almost unrecognisable in a long, blonde wig, and stunned in a sequined blue gown, dancing her way into the next round of the competition. After the dance, which saw the duo receive a low score of just 15 points, Ruth admitted that she was disappointed as they went backstage to discuss their performance. She said: "I'm not coming out. I've got to laugh or I will cry again. So hard the rumba."

Ruth's dance left her son Jack, 15, slightly red-faced

Luckily for Ruth, her family and friends have been rooting for her to do well, and have been regularly praising the TV presenter on social media. Before the show on Saturday, Eamonn shared a video of himself on his way to watch Ruth, which had been filmed by Jack, where he told fans just how stressful his wife had been finding her dance routine, urging them to vote for her.

Off to see my Bond girl on #Strictly. She's dancing The Rumba to Diamonds are Forever. Thanks for yiur Votes folks. Nervous. A post shared by Eamonn Holmes (@eamonnholmes) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Eamonn Holmes told fans to support his wife in a sweet Instagram video

He said: "It's been a long week for us to get to this point, we are now on our way to Elstree studios, Jack's taking the video, we come as a pair now, we go through this routine every week. So far, so good. It's tough for us wheeling around, it's tougher for Ruth. The dance she is performing this week, the rumba, which she is performing tonight, has been difficult."

The This Morning host added: "She's been in tears this week, she has been frustrated. It's Diamonds are Forever, I don't know how long Ruthie will be in Strictly, probably not forever, but fingers crossed it all comes good for her tonight. Hope you are watching, hope you are voting!"