Cat Deeley shares rare epic photo kissing husband Patrick Kielty – see it here The 40-year-old presenter and her husband have a son, Milo

Cat Deeley and her husband Patrick Kielty took their love to new heights as they shared a kiss – aboard a tractor. The 40-year-old presenter and her comedian husband attended their friend's country wedding, with Cat taking to Instagram to share some fun snaps. One particularly epic photo showed the couple kissing as they balanced on a tractor. In another post, Cat joked: "Obligatory tractor picture! I always like to wear @albertaferretti when ploughing!?!"

The So You Think You Can Dance host was her radiant self in the purple, floor-length dress. She wore her trademark blonde hair in loose waves over her shoulders, while Patrick, 46, was dapper in a navy suit. The couple recently celebrated their own wedding anniversary in September. Marking five years of marriage, Cat posted two childhood pictures of both her and Patrick with rainbow confetti sprinkled around them on her table at home. She captioned the photo: "Happy Anniversary.... Five years.... @patrickielty #flashbackfriday #FreshFaced #fridayfeeling."

The couple attended their friend's wedding

Cat has previously spoken about falling in love with Patrick, telling The Mail on Sunday's You magazine: "There was a strange little moment like in the movies when everyone else just seemed to melt away. We spent the afternoon together just drinking, laughing, talking. He told me he wanted to be with me forever. He was very clear this was what he wanted, and that was what got me. I have lived a life where I've met lots of incredible people and been to lots of places, so it takes a lot to blow my socks off."

Cat was her glamorous self in a purple gown

The couple welcomed their son Milo in January 2016 and they are clearly besotted with their little boy. But Cat has admitted that motherhood has made her even more of a worrier. "You put a lot more pressure on yourself – you worry so much more," she told People. "Everything you worry about, from social media to what school he should go to. Swimming – like, is the pool ok?"