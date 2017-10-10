Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed their children won't get Christmas presents this year Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have revealed that their two youngsters won't be opening any Christmas present this morning

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have opened up about their two children – Wyatt, three, and one-month-old Dimitri, revealing that they weren't planning on buying the pair any gifts to avoid them from getting too spoiled. Chatting to Entertainment Tonight about their new "tradition", they said: "Our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

Mila and Ashton opened up about their children

The pair admitted that Wyatt received "too much" for Christmas last year, adding: "We've told our parents: 'We're begging you - if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want. That's our new tradition." Ashton proudly spoke about his two children in an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, telling Ellen: "Wyatt thinks the baby is her baby. At some point, I'm going to have to explain to her that it's not her baby, and I don't know how I'm going to do that."

Wyatt and Dimitri won't be given Christmas presents

He continued: "She loves the baby so much, it's like 'Of Mice and Men'. She's like, 'I'll love you and hold you and squeeze you and name you George.' I'm afraid she's like Lenny. I'm like, 'You're going to squeeze the baby's head off, honey’… She loves this baby maybe more than me." Ashton and Mila, who married in 2015, welcomed their second child last November.