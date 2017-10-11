Strictly's Gemma Atkinson enjoys dinner date with 'ex' Ryan Giggs: see photo The star was also joined by her pro dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

She has been romantically linked to Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez in recent weeks. But Gemma Atkinson raised doubts over her relationship status as she dined out with her rumoured ex Ryan Giggs on Tuesday evening. The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo showing her enjoying an intimate dinner out at Ryan's eatery, George's Restaurant, in Worsley, Manchester. Smiling for the camera, the actress was pictured with Ryan, her dancer partner Aljaz Skorjanec and two other companions. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool."

Gemma Atkinson enjoyed a dinner date with Aljaz Skorjanec and Ryan Giggs on Tuesday

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, which comes eight months after Gemma and Ryan were reportedly spotted enjoying a dinner date together, in February of this year. "Back together?" one asked, while another questioned: "How come Ryan Giggs is there?"

It comes amid reports that Gemma has grown close to Alexandra Burke's professional partner Gorka, 27, during her time on the BBC dance show. The pair have not addressed the latest romance reports, although they have been posting photos together at the gym on their Instagram pages. "Gorka and Gemma are together," a Strictly insider told The Sun's Dan Wootton. "It's the talk of the make-up room. Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She's very ambitious and is nervous about it all."

The soap star has been romantically linked to Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez

A friend of the actress also revealed: "Gemma thinks Gorka is really nice. She's been getting to know him and she loves kissing him." The source added that they are not official, as they're "both focused on rehearsing" but "they go to the gym together to work out which is really sweet because it's something they both love to do".

