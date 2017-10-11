Chris Hemsworth had the best time working with wife Elsa Pataky: 'It felt like a little holiday' The couple have been married for seven years

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are taking their love to the big screen for the first time, and the experience could not been any better. The 34-year-old shared with Entertainment Tonight that filming Horse Soldiers with his wife of seven years was "fantastic." Chris continued, "It felt like a little holiday, you know? Because the kids stayed in L.A. and Elsa and I got to go to Albuquerque, [New Mexico] for a week and kind of work together and hang out. That period for us was a great opportunity to just kind of hang out."

Chris and Elsa will play an on-screen couple in Horse Soldiers Photo: Getty Images

The Thor actor has previously admitted that finding time away from their three kids India, 5, and three-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha doesn't come easy for the couple. He shared with GQ Australia, "Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that. You've got nothing for each other – so make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you’re just too tired and you'd actually prefer to sleep."

The pair are parents to three children Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

And with three kids under five, finding that work and family balance has been a challenge. Chris, who moved to his native country Australia with Elsa to give their kids a more normal upbringing, has been coming to grips with exactly that. "My wife and I fell in love, had kids, didn’t really see each other for a few years, then fell back in love," he continued to GQ Australia. Since tying the knot in 2010, the Madrid-native has "sacrificed everything to kind of let me chase this crazy dream," he also noted to ET. "[She's] the greatest mother in the world," he said. "And I'm the luckiest guy in the world."