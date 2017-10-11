Gerard Piqué and Shakira clear up their relationship status with video The couple have two children in common, Milan and Sasha

Gerard Piqué is literally silencing his and Shakira's relationship critics. The football star showed his support for his longtime love by dropping by a rehearsal for her upcoming El Dorado World Tour. The 30-year-old recorded a video of the Colombian superstar rehearsing her song Antología on his Instagram story. In the clip, the dad-of-two sported headphones as he signaled his fans or perhaps haters to be quiet, before turning the camera to Shakira.

Split rumours have swirled around the pair in recent weeks. Last Friday, Shakira's publicist confirmed to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! that the couple are still together. "Everything is the same," the singer's publicist said in response to reports that Shakira and Gerard had ended their relationship. The publicist confirmed that the claims were "only rumours" from people "who want to harm Pique."

In September, the FC Barcelona star took to his Instagram to shut down rumours that he and the Chantaje singer's relationship was on the rocks by sharing a sweet post on his Instagram story dedicated to his lady. "#Sunday, Family Time," he captioned a picture of Shakira and their two boys — Milan, four, and Sasha, two.

In an interview featured in HOLA! USA's September issue, Shakira, 40, discussed how she and the Spanish athlete, who she has been with since 2010, balance their family life with their demanding careers. "We try to do the best we can," she admitted. "There's a lot of love; that's the foundation of any family. You have to take care of it and dedicate time. Family is the most important thing for me; the rest is secondary."

Shakira previously admitted that Gerard supports her in everything that she does Photo: Instagram/@shakira

Earlier this year, Shakira spoke highly of her partner, calling him the "most sensible man I've ever met." "As a partner, he supports me in everything I do. It is an important part of my well-being, as well as I of his and his joy that projects on the field," the mum-of-two said. "We talk about every aspect of our lives and work is one of them obviously."