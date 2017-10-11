etta-ng-girlfriend

Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng comes out as a lesbian

Jackie Chan's daughter has revealed that she is gay - read her Instagram post

by Emmy Griffiths

Etta Ng has revealed that she is gay in an emotional Instagram post. The 17-year-old, who is estranged from her famous dad, Jackie Chan, introduced her girlfriend Andi Autumn in the post, and thanked her followers for their support. Etta wrote: "I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity. People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I've grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me."

Etta is estranged from her famous father

Speaking about Etta, her girlfriend Andi posted a snap of the pair together, writing: "Thank you to all of those who have shown love and support towards @stolenmilktea and I. We appreciate everyone's kind words and it's honestly giving us more energy to fight for what's right. We will continue to share our journey and hope we can help others along the way. Let's make this world a peaceful and understanding one." She added: "I've never met anyone like @stolenmilktea. She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head. No judgements, just understanding. Everything was against us. We've been pushed down again and again but it's worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side."

 

Etta has previously opened up about her relationship with her dad, telling the Express that Jackie "never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father". She continued: "I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, 'Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.'"

 

