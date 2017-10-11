Daisy Lowe praises friend Louise Redknapp amid marital woes with husband Jamie: 'She really came alive on Strictly' Louise Redknapp bounced back into the limelight following her stint on Strictly

Daisy Lowe has opened up about her friend and fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant Louise Redknapp. The British model revealed how she and their Strictly friends "rallied round" the former pop star after her reported split from husband Jamie. During an appearance on Wednesday's Lorraine, Daisy admitted: "I was just like, 'You are such a gorgeous woman! I love you!' We all rallied round her." She added: "I was just so shocked because she is so much fun and we have really seen her come alive. And it's beautiful to see her blossom in that way."

When chat show host Lorraine Kelly asked whether she would like to see Louise and Jamie patch things up, Daisy remarked: "Look, I love Jamie and I love Louise and I love their kids, and they've asked for privacy." Daisy, 28, went on to discuss the launch of her new podcast, Fem, which aims to help empower women. The podcast will cover topics such as mental health and body issues as well as many other things. Revealing she was inspired by Louise, the British star added: "I think it's the perfect time to be having these conversations about our love of women, what makes us tick, gets us down, inspires us. It really came from Louise Redknapp and I being each other's cheerleaders.

"She just got so busy being a mum and doing cabaret and her music stuff," the star continued. "It's the kindest thing a friend has ever done for me really. In a professional and friendship way she turned around and said, 'Sweetheart you love this, you're so inspired, please go and do this, I'm so excited and I'll come on when I have some time.'"

Daisy's comments come shortly after Louise opened up about their friendship. Confirming that she and Jamie are now living apart, the 42-year-old said a pivotal moment came when Daisy walked into her dressing room and told her: "Oh my God, look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress."

"She kept on at me to wear something sexy, and by week three I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all," Louise told The Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I could feel myself changing week by week. Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming, 'This is what I have been missing.'" In August, Daisy appeared to defend their friendship in a since-deleted post. At the time, she shared: "The best kind of friendships are fierce lady friendships where you aggressively believe in each other, defend each other and think the other deserves the world."