Miley Cyrus talks how the 2013 VMA's changed her life on Carpool Karaoke The Hannah Montana actress spoke to James Corden about the VMAs, Wrecking Ball & her driving

Miley Cyrus opened up about 2013 VMA's while taking part in Carpool Karaoke on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The Wrecking Ball singer said: "I think realising – the first 2013 twerking, Robin Thicke VMAs led me to being the activist I am now because I realised that if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or I do, I should make it a good thing and I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing than become a fun Halloween costume for people."

GALLERY: James Corden buys £7.5million Los Angeles mansion: take a look inside

She also spoke about her transformation after leaving Hannah Montana behind, adding: "It was saying, 'I'm not that. I want you to know who I really am.' But I love that was me and is me and is a part of me and I think I've allowed that childhood self of me to shine through a bit more because I'm not trying to embrace it… Everyone should embrace who I used to be!" James joked: "See I thought you were just going to say you'd stopped smoking weed."

Miley and James sang some of her number one tunes

Fans were quick to praise the video, where Miley performed The Climb, We Can't Stop and Party in the USA with James, with one writing: "James can really sing and I'm so happy to saw Miley sing like this she was and still one of my favourite voices that I've ever heard in my life﻿," while another added: "Her voice and she herself have grown soooo much over the past years. She's really grown into her own and I'm so proud." ﻿

WATCH: James Corden and Julia Roberts re-enact her film career – in under 10 minutes!

The pair concluded their car journey by performing Wrecking Ball, and Miley revealed that she was actually crying real tears in the video while thinking about her puppy who sadly passed away. Challenging her to cry on demand in the car, James pulled over as they both attempted to tear up on cue. When they were unable to do so, James laughed at the situation, explaining: "You ever have moments in your life where you're like, 'What am I doing? You're in a car with Miley Cyrus, you've pulled outside someone's house and you're trying to make each other cry."