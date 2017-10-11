Holly Willoughby looks unrecognisable as zombie Wonder Woman The 36-year-old added a zombie twist to her outfit – and still looked fantastic!

People often say that Holly Willoughby would look good in anything, and this was well and truly proven on Wednesday when the star posted an Instagram photo of her dressed up as a zombie Wonder Woman. Known for her regular outfit posts, Holly spiced things up with an almost unrecognisabale picture of herself dressed as the iconic superhero. In the image, the This Morning host sported a long brown wig, replacing her trademark blonde hair.

Holly Willoughby as a zombie Wonder Woman

Holly's slim figure was dressed in a metallic red, gold and blue mini dress, while her toned legs were elongated with a pair of knee-high red heel boots. Holly's make-up was rather spectacular too. The mother-of-three made a glamorous zombie, mixing bloodied scars across her face with rainbow metallic eyeshadow. A close up of her look saw her eyes outlined with a bold black liner and her lids dusted with pink and blue glitter.

Holly's sparkly zombie make-up

The star was in costume for Wednesday's Celebrity Juice, and also shared a teaser photo of her with guests Wayne and Frankie Bridge, and Rylan Clarke, who were also dressed up for the Halloween-themed show.

Fans were quick to compliment the TV host on her look after she shared the images on social media, with one writing: "Great outfit," while another added: "Omg she's so beautiful."

Rylan Clarke, Wayne and Frankie Bridge were also dressed in costume

Earlier in the week, while presenting This Morning with Phillip Schofield, the duo got a serious case of the giggles as Holly struggled to pronounce the name of BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker, who was a guest on the show. After several attempts at pronouncing the name ended in a fit of giggles from the pair, This Morning shared the outtakes on Twitter, joking: "Watch @hollywills make a right Schafernaker out of tomorrow's rundown! #BestBits."