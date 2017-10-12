Melania Trump receives first lady advice from Carla Bruni The singer is married to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy

From one model-turned-first lady to another! Carla Bruni — who is married to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy — dropped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, October 10, where she shared some personal advice for America’s first lady, Melania Trump. "The advice is maybe you don't want to think that, it's not the person that really counts. It's the position. The person sort of goes behind the position, so when you get criticised or something it's not you. It's just the position," Carla said.

The model is married to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Photo: Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

The 49-year-old's husband served as the president of France from 2007 through 2012. Recalling her experience with the high-profile role, Carla admitted, "It's great honor but it’s a strange position because it's coming from your husband." She added, "It didn't bother me at all. It was really nice. It was really an incredible experience, but I was always paying attention not to say something wrong."

During her tenure as first lady, Carla befriended a number of high-ranking individuals who she "really connect[ed]" with. She revealed, "I loved Michelle Obama and I also liked not only first ladies but sometimes people in those kind [of] positions, Princesses and Queens."

Carla called former First Lady Michelle Obama the "kindest woman" Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The French-Italian singer recently opened up about her friendship with Barack Obama's wife in an interview with Refinery29 calling Michelle the "kindest woman." "The first time I met her was at the NATO conference in Germany where she presented me a Gibson guitar. I later used it to play Blowing In The Wind by Bob Dylan at Nelson Mandela's 91st birthday," Carla shared.

The model also admitted that she doesn't "miss anything about being First Lady." Carla explained, "There was too much on my mind worrying that something would happen to my man, that someone would try to kill him. It was an incredible honour, and I got to help many, many people throughout my time in the Élysée. I don't miss it, but I do cherish memories like that."

