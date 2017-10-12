Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter amid Harvey Weinstein allegations - see her response Rose McGowan sent an explicit tweet to Ben Affleck

Rose McGowan has revealed that Twitter has suspended her account. The move comes shortly after she sent an explicit tweet to actor Ben Affleck. The Charmed star, who has alleged she was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, accused Ben of lying about his knowledge of the sexual harassment cases against the Hollywood film producer. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a screengrab of the notice which showed she had been silenced by Twitter. It read: "We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules, so we've temporarily limited some of your account features."

The message continued: "While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you're limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers - no Tweets, Retweets, or likes. Your account will be restored to full functionality in: 12 hours and 0 minutes." Rose urged her followers to be her "voice". She captioned the screengrab: "TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY."

Last week, it was revealed that Rose reportedly sued Harvey for making advances on her during the production of 1996 hit Scream. After the allegations came to light, the actress goaded the Affleck brothers to comment on the recent claims. "Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how's your morning boys," she tweeted on Monday. Both Rose and Ben starred in the 1998 movie Phantoms, which was executive-produced by Weinstein.

Earlier this week, Ben released a statement in which he detailed his horror over the allegations. He wrote: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick." The award-winning actor added: "This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behaviour when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power."