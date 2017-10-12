Cara Delevingne details experience with Harvey Weinstein Cara Delevingne has opened up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein

Cara Delevingne has revealed that she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein at the beginning of her film career, and opened up about the horrendous incident on Instagram. Posting a message which read: "Don't be ashamed to share your story. It will inspire others," she captioned the inspirational message revealed that Harvey had called her up to ask her intrusive questions about her personal life. When meeting him face-to-face, Cara alleged that he "bragged" about actresses he had slept with and invited her to his room.

READ: Rose McGowan suspended from twitter amid Harvey Weinstein allegations - see her response

Cara bravely opened up about her experience

The Suicide Squad actress explained: "I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing... I thought it would make the situation better... After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room."

READ: Barack Obama 'disgusted' by Harvey Weinstein claims, following daughter Malia's internship

The star met with Harvey to discuss a film role

The 25-year-old added that although she got the part for the film, she felt guilty and like she "didn't deserve the part" after his advances. Cara is among many actresses who have come forward following a New York Times expose of the film producer, with Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie among those to accuse Harvey of sexual harassment.