Justin Trudeau talks raising children as feminists Justin Trudeau has penned an open essay about raising his children as feminists for International Day of the Girl

Justin Trudeau has opened up about raising his three children to be feminists in honour of International Day of the Girl. Penning an open letter to MarieClaire.com, the Prime Minister of Canada spoke about the importance of feminism, explaining: "I worry - because as a father, son, husband, and citizen, I witness the unequal obstacles women and girls face every day. It's 2017, yet in Canada and around the world, women and girls still face violence, discrimination, stereotypes that limit them, and unequal opportunities that keep them from achieving their dreams."

Justin and Sophie with their three children, Ella Grace, Xavier and Hadrien

He added: "It is maddening to me that my brilliant, compassionate daughter will grow up in a world where, despite everything she is as a person, there will still be people who won't take her voice seriously, who will write her off—simply because of her gender." He added that feminism was also important for his sons, Hadrien and Xavier, to "escape the pressure to be a particular kind of masculine that is so damaging to men and to the people around them".

Justin spoke about the importance of feminism

Justin has regularly spoken about women's rights, and praised his wife, Sophie Grégoire, at the Women of the World summit back in September. "I knew that if I went into politics it would be not with a wife but with a partner and it was essential for me that Sophie be part of my values, my strategy, my approach," he said. "She is an extraordinary partner who challenges me, who pushes me. Yes, she does a little more at home than I do, actually she does a hell of lot more, but she's extraordinarily active on a broad range of causes and issues and is out there pushing and fighting and is a constant inspiration to me."